Bellevue East High School names new head boys basketball coach

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue East High School has a new boys basketball coach.

Monday, Bellevue Public Schools announced Trevor Lenear is taking over as the head boys basketball coach at Bellevue East High School.

The district says Lenear has been with the school system since 2018 as a special education teacher at Bellevue East, as well as an assistant basketball coach to his predecessor, Chad Mustard.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead a basketball program that I care so deeply about! Bellevue East has always been home for me, and I plan to continue to help this program grow and show people how special of a place Bellevue East can be.” said Lenear.

Lenear is taking over the role from Mustard, who is resigning after serving as the basketball coach and a math teacher at Bellevue East for the past 9 years.

“We are very excited to welcome Trevor Lenear as our new head boys basketball coach,” said Chad Holtz, the assistant principal and activities director. “Trevor has done a great job as an assistant coach during that time, he has shown a great work ethic and tremendous basketball knowledge. Trevor is a Bellevue East grad and former player. I believe his experience and dedication to our program will benefit Bellevue East basketball.”

