3 historical markers stolen in Council Bluffs

Police shared an image of a historical marker that's reportedly been stolen
Police shared an image of a historical marker that's reportedly been stolen(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police say some historical markers have been stolen.

According to a Facebook Post from the Council Bluffs Police Department, the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County reported that three brass historical markers have been stolen in the past week.

Two of the markers were reportedly stolen from the 400 block of E Pierce Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 712-890-5206.

