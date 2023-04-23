We are Local
Vacant Omaha home a total loss after fire

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A vacant home in northeast Omaha is destroyed after a Saturday evening fire.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, a call came in at 7:45 p.m. Saturday for a fire at a vacant house near 7th Street and Hartman Avenue.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and a working fire was declared. The fire was extinguished a short time later.

As the home was vacant, no utilities were active at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Omaha Fire says the house valued at $21,700 is considered a total loss.

