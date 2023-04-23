We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, N.J. (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers, the company said.

The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. The move comes after the company failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

In a statement, the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it voluntarily made the filing “to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets.”

The firm said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as it “begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations.”

The company said it also intends to uphold commitments to customers, employees and partners.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
A first-of-its-kind social enterprise cafe is set to open its doors in Council Bluffs.
First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
An Omaha city councilman, two former Omaha Police officers and a fundraiser have been indicted...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, retired police officers among 4 arrested on federal charges
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty morning, staying cool today
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom caused by meteor startles residents in Indiana
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in...
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old out of Tennessee
Frosty morning, staying cool today