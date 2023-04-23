Police respond to robbery at south Lincoln convenience store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a convenience store near South 21st and G streets on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the Super C Gas Station & Convenience Store at around 9 p.m.

Officers contacted a clerk, who said that a woman came into the store armed with a knife. The woman then confronted the clerk, demanding the store’s money. The clerk gave the woman the money from the cash register, who then left the store.

LPD said the suspected robber appeared to be a woman in her 40s.

LPD has not disclosed the amount of money stolen.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

