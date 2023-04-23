We are Local
Northern lights possible in Iowa and Nebraska tonight

By David Koeller
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A severe geomagnetic storm was triggered Sunday afternoon, which could lead to some visible aurora overnight for parts of the United States.

The geomagnetic storm was one of the strongest in the last several years and has already resulted in good aurora viewing over parts of Europe. It is not clear if the storm will last long enough for auroras to be visible from the United States, but current forecasts suggest that it will.

A geomagnetic storm is triggered when a cloud of charged particles emitted from the sun called a coronal mass ejection impacts our planet and interacts with Earth’s magnetic field. When these particles get funneled toward the north and south poles by Earth’s magnetic fields, they can sometimes cause gases in the upper atmosphere to become charged and glow in bright green, red and occasionally purple colors.

The best chance to view any northern lights tonight will likely come between sunset and 1 a.m. To view the northern lights, you need to be far away from city lights and of course, have clear skies.

There may be some cloud cover tonight in Nebraska and Iowa, but conditions should be manageable to see the northern lights if the geomagnetic storm persists.

Be sure to pack your patience if you are going to try and view the aurora tonight, as space weather forecasts are quite tricky. You may be waiting for a while and it is possible that the storm subsides before we get to the optimum view timeframe for our area.

