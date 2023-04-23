We are Local
Healthy Kids Days draws thousands to Stinson Park in Omaha

The event gives helpful reminders on how to keep kids safe and healthy.
Thousands turned out for a health education event at Stinson Park in Omaha on April 23, 2023
Thousands turned out for a health education event at Stinson Park in Omaha on April 23, 2023(WOWT)
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, upwards of 5,000 people came out to Stinson Park in Aksarben Village for the 9th Annual Healthy Kids Day.

It’s hosted by the YMCA of Greater Omaha and the National Safety Council Nebraska Chapter. The two organizations set up stations in the park with local partners for helpful, healthy reminders to keep kids safe and healthy.

“If you can keep kids engaged with the fun activities but you sprinkle in that fun learning education, it sticks better,” said Hayden Romig with NSC. “And I think the kids will remember those types of events.”

Alicia McFarland brought her kids to the event, and they danced along on the green.

“I think the favorite lesson would be that you can still have fun exercising and getting together and just making exercise a fun family event,” McFarland said.

“Sometimes we get wrapped up in a lot of our day-to-day things, like putting on our seatbelt, or who do we call in case somebody swallowed something that’s toxic,” said Romgi. “This is an absolutely wonderful event that we’re able to spread these simple messages to people.”

Those simple messages sparked a conversation between Linsey Wiley and her son.

“I told him if he eats something, if he gets something on his skin, if he drinks something that could be poisonous, that it’s a good idea to call and find out what we need to do to make sure that everything’s okay,” Wiley said.

Children’s Hospital and Medical Center also fitted thousands of precious heads with helmets, and many kept them on as they ran through the stations.

“I really enjoyed that they had a really good safety message today they gave out bike helmets for the kids,” said Jason Smits who brought his son. “And just reminded the kids to get out and exercise and be active but also be safe at the same time.”

The hospital also showed off its equipment, including a helicopter, which was a hit among the kids. They also got their vision screened too by the hospital. Hyvee provided diet and nutrition advice and free healthy snacks.

The Omaha Fire Department reminded kids about stop drop and roll and posed for pictures.

