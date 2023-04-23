We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of...
Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.(Source: HarshLight/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - An area of the Disneyland resort in California has caught fire, according to a news report.

The fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department told the station there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book, KABC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
A first-of-its-kind social enterprise cafe is set to open its doors in Council Bluffs.
First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
An Omaha city councilman, two former Omaha Police officers and a fundraiser have been indicted...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, retired police officers among 4 arrested on federal charges
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
The governor says violent crime in Jackson has made it necessary to expand where Capitol Police...
Mississippi governor signs bill to expand police control
Police say the shooters drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon people in a...
Police: 12-year-old girl, 7 others shot at multiple locations in DC neighborhood
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving with three other children in the car when she...
Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri