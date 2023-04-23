David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty morning, staying cool today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Very cold weather settled in this morning bringing frost conditions to start the day. Records lows set in several locations, Omaha broke the old record of 28°, falling to 26° to start the day. Lincoln shattered the old record of 26° falling all the way to 22°! Thankfully we will see sunshine throughout the morning along with lighter winds so wind chills will not be a big factor. Temperatures will be a bit slow to warm, still in the 30s for most of the morning. Clouds roll back in this afternoon, slowing the warm-up some more. We should still get a little warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid-50s, though that is still well below average for this time of year.

It will be quite chilly once again Monday morning with temperatures starting off in the mid and low 30s. We will see a south breeze on Monday helping to bring in a little warmer air. Highs should reach the mid-60s for the afternoon. Clouds will thicken up for the second half of the day as a weak system begins to slide into the area. Some spotty showers may develop by the evening, with a few showers possible for the overnight and into Tuesday morning. Rainfall will not be widespread, and what rain we do see will be on the lighter side.

Showers should exit early on Tuesday, but clouds stick around keeping us cool. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday only reach the upper 50s and low 60s for the area. A little warmer for Thursday, but the warm-up is short lived. Another storm system and cold front will push through on Friday. Showers are likely on Friday with that front, with a few thunderstorms not out of the question. Cooler air settles back in for Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs falling back into the 50s and lows potentially dipping into the 30s once again.

