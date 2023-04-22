We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 21

This week’s most-viewed coverage included several arrests involving a homicide, and the grand opening of a new museum.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 21.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Mailer from Metropolitan Community College sent out by mistake

Metro Community College was warning students of a financial aid letter they say was sent out in error.

Metro Community College is warning students of a financial aid letter they say was sent out in error.

5. Omaha Police arrests four in Omaha man’s homicide after body found near Crete

Omaha Police arrested four people in connection with the homicide of an Omaha man whose body was found in a Lancaster County ditch.

Omaha Police arrested four people in connection with the homicide of an Omaha man whose body was found in a Lancaster County ditch.

4. Business beginning to boom in Omaha’s Little Bohemia neighborhood

Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.

Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.

3. Four girls arrested in connection with south Omaha assault

Police say a video of an assault circulated online and led to the arrest of four girls.

Four girls have been arrested in connection with a south Omaha assault.

2. Grand opening of Kiewit Luminarium

Omaha’s newest science center and museum held it’s grand opening Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Omaha's newest science center and museum held it's grand opening Saturday, April 15, 2023.

1. Hy-Vee employee arrested after chase at central Omaha store

She allegedly crossed the creek multiple times as she fled the deputies before eventually stopping.

A Hy-Vee employee was arrested by Omaha Police for several warrants after a foot chase Friday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
2. Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
3. Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa
4. In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill
5. Omaha Police arrest 4 girls in connection to assault captured on viral video
6. Former Nebraska State Trooper sentenced for child pornography

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Mystery lottery winner

5. Thrift store family bear

4. College mailer mistake

3. Little Bohemia neighborhood

2. Giant panda in Thailand dies

1. Hybrid solar eclipse

