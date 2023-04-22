Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 21
This week’s most-viewed coverage included several arrests involving a homicide, and the grand opening of a new museum.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 21.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Mailer from Metropolitan Community College sent out by mistake
Metro Community College was warning students of a financial aid letter they say was sent out in error.
5. Omaha Police arrests four in Omaha man’s homicide after body found near Crete
Omaha Police arrested four people in connection with the homicide of an Omaha man whose body was found in a Lancaster County ditch.
4. Business beginning to boom in Omaha’s Little Bohemia neighborhood
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
3. Four girls arrested in connection with south Omaha assault
Police say a video of an assault circulated online and led to the arrest of four girls.
2. Grand opening of Kiewit Luminarium
Omaha’s newest science center and museum held it’s grand opening Saturday, April 15, 2023.
1. Hy-Vee employee arrested after chase at central Omaha store
She allegedly crossed the creek multiple times as she fled the deputies before eventually stopping.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Mystery lottery winner
5. Thrift store family bear
4. College mailer mistake
3. Little Bohemia neighborhood
2. Giant panda in Thailand dies
1. Hybrid solar eclipse
