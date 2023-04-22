Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 21

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 21.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Metro Community College was warning students of a financial aid letter they say was sent out in error.

Metro Community College is warning students of a financial aid letter they say was sent out in error.

Omaha Police arrested four people in connection with the homicide of an Omaha man whose body was found in a Lancaster County ditch.

Omaha Police arrested four people in connection with the homicide of an Omaha man whose body was found in a Lancaster County ditch.

Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.

Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.

Police say a video of an assault circulated online and led to the arrest of four girls.

Four girls have been arrested in connection with a south Omaha assault.

Omaha’s newest science center and museum held it’s grand opening Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Omaha's newest science center and museum held it's grand opening Saturday, April 15, 2023.

She allegedly crossed the creek multiple times as she fled the deputies before eventually stopping.

A Hy-Vee employee was arrested by Omaha Police for several warrants after a foot chase Friday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Mystery lottery winner

5. Thrift store family bear

4. College mailer mistake

3. Little Bohemia neighborhood

2. Giant panda in Thailand dies

1. Hybrid solar eclipse

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.