Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly Saturday before record lows and a hard freeze tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some flurries are moving through the area early this morning but they likely won’t do much more than make some of us grumpy that winter still won’t let go. Clouds will hang tight and a cold morning will be very difficult to recover from. Highs in the 40s are the best we’ll do in the metro.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts to 30 mph won’t do us any favors either as they’ll be up near 30 mph at times today.

Saturday Wind
Saturday Wind(WOWT)

If you’re heading to Lincoln for the Red White Spring Game today it won’t be all the a warm either. A high of 50 is likely during the game.

Red White Game
Red White Game(WOWT)

Tonight will be the main story though. Record lows in the 20s are likely with a hard freeze for us all. Freeze warnings are in place for the entire area into Sunday morning. Winterize any above ground pipes tonight that you are concerned may freeze.

Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(WOWT)
Record low
Record low(wowt)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll rebound slowly into the start of next week.

