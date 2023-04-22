Organization helps dogs in Omaha shelters socialize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hanging out in the animal shelter, maybe in a small cage, waiting to be adopted. It’s a tough life for a dog.

It can lead to stress and boredom, making them less likely to be adopted.

So this week, several animal shelters in the Omaha metro welcomed staff from Dogs Playing for Life, a nonprofit group that trains shelters on how to enhance the lives of dogs.

The organization gets groups of dogs outside so they can socialize every day.

“Dogs are naturally sociable creatures,” said Aaron Caldwell, the Director of Shelter Programming for Dogs Playing for Life. “They live in social isolation in the shelter, and they desperately need chances to just be dogs. So there’s a lot of fear in putting dogs out around one another. We’re here to show that dogs love doing this, and to give them this opportunity is to give them a chance at life.”

The Nebraska Humane Society was among the shelters involved in the training this week. Dogs Playing for Life says shelters that have used the training report happier, healthier dogs and quicker adoptions.

