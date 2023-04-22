We are Local
Omaha Earth Day celebration sees large turnout at Elmwood Park

Many came out to Elmwood Park to celebrate Earth Day in Omaha
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earth Day Omaha is wrapping up its 34th year of spreading awareness for sustainable environmental practices.

The celebration lasts until 6 p.m. Saturday in Elmwood Park. There’s live music, food, drinks and educational opportunities. Attendees could even learn how to compost for a greener lifestyle.

6 News spoke to the lead organizer Derek Dillon who says they hope to continue to grow the initiative in the future.

”I mean this event has been going on for 34 years in total,” Dillon said. “This is the 34th year. So clearly like there has been a lot of awareness within the group of people that come out to this every year. But with Earth Day Omaha and Green Omaha Coalition, our nonprofit partner, we are in an effort to grow that audience and grow that message every week.”

There are more than 70 vendors set up at the park for this year’s celebration.

