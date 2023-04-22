Olympian and coach opening new wrestling space in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Wrestlers from the Omaha metro, and from all over the country, will have a new world-class space to train in Council Bluffs.

The coach is even an Olympian teaching future Olympic athletes. Georgi Ivanov, a Lewis Central graduate, has been a wrestler almost his whole life.

“I wrestled since I was three and I retired from competitive wrestling when I was 26 at the Olympics in Rio,” Georgi said. “That’s the pinnacle of our sport and I actually had t-shirts that said ‘life-long mission.’ So that’s been my goal ever since I was younger and I was very fortunate to achieve that.”

And now he’s helping other wrestlers achieve their Olympic dreams.

Georgi and his dad Ivan are both coaches with The Best Wrestler and soon they’ll be moving into a space at the Iowa West Field House.

They’ve already trained eight Olympic athletes.

“We’ve had teams from Alaska, California, Montana, Kansas, Missouri, all over come train with us here. So this is gonna become a hub for wrestling.”

The Best Wrestler is partnering with the Iowa West Foundation to bring the facility to life.

“It is remarkable,” said Brena Mainwaring, the CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “How do you attract to Council Bluffs a coach who has coached eight Olympians? Eight! Olympians! And so learning what is right here in our community and being able to provide a space that will serve all of our region, Omaha, Council Bluffs, southwest Iowa, to really elevate what we do in sports and put this region on the map. Not only for wrestling, not only for court sports but for sports as a whole.”

And the world-class space won’t be just for wrestlers. They’ll have pickleball, basketball, fitness classes, martial arts and boxing.

“We built the Iowa West Field House so that the whole community had the ability to use it and so that it really helps Council Bluffs achieve a reasonable sports center atmosphere,” Mainwaring said.

Georgi is ready to help produce more Olympians and help local kids accomplish their goals at the Iowa West Field House.

“It’s amazing and having the blueprint exactly the way we want it, this becomes a machine for producing state and national champions, we’re excited.”

