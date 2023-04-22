We are Local
Former Huskers head coach Frank Solich returns to Lincoln

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Grace Boyles
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in nearly 20 years, former Nebraska football player, assistant coach, and head coach Frank Solich is back in Memorial Stadium. Solich’s homecoming has been years in the making with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts constantly reaching out to “Fearless Frankie,” trying to get him to visit. It wasn’t until head coach Matt Rhule established a line of communication with Solich when Rhule got the Huskers head job that Solich finally came around to the idea of coming back to his alma mater.

Solich played at Nebraska for four seasons, was an assistant coach for 19 seasons, and was at the helm of the Huskers football program for six seasons before being fired at the end of the 2003 season with a 9-3 record. After taking off the 2004 season, Solich was hired at Ohio University where he was the head coach until 2021 when Solich retired.

Back at the podium with the Nebraska “N” in the background for the first in almost two decades, Solich addressed the alleged curse his family put on the Nebraska football program when they left Lincoln. Solich assured no one in his family cursed the program and if they did, “there would be a few more people in trouble.”

Solich will be honored during the Red-White game on Saturday, April 22nd. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

