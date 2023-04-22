Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Freezing Sunday morning, then warming up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- After a chilly, overcast and breezy Saturday temperatures bottom out overnight. Lows dip to the 20s Sunday morning bringing a concern for a widespread freeze across the region. Freeze Warnings kick in at midnight and run to 9 AM.

Freeze Warning (wowt)

Cover up or bring in your sensitive plants, disconnect garden hoses and protect any exposed water lines you’ve already begun running for the season. Underground lines should be ok. It’ll be a record setter for the Metro with a drop to 26, the record to beat is 28.

Freeze tips (wowt)

After the cold start it will be a more pleasant day compared to Saturday. More sun, less wind and a climb to the 50s.

Sunday highs (wowt)

We’ll warm up a bit from there but overall the forecast stays cool with slight chances for showers as a system generally misses us to the S Monday and Tuesday. A better chance is here Friday into next weekend.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.