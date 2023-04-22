We are Local
6 News WOWT viewability limited on Sunday

Tower maintenance to affect WOWT signal for over-the-air viewers, most cable providers
If you use an antenna to receive the WOWT signal, you will lose our programming between 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.
If you use an antenna to receive the WOWT signal, you will lose our programming between 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT will not be viewable over the air for a short time Sunday while crews work to perform maintenance on our broadcast tower.


6 News WOWT may not be viewable to some in our viewing audience from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023.(WOWT)

From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, our transmitter will be shut down, limiting our viewability in the area — particularly if you view 6 News WOWT with an antenna.

The outage will also affect DirecTV and Dish Network as well as most cable providers, but our programming will still be available on Cox Cable as well as the following subscription streaming services: YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Charter, Peacock, and the NBC app.

