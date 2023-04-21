What to know for the 2023 Nebraska Red-White Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska Athletics says roughly 60,000 tickets have been sold as of Wednesday morning.

Buying Tickets

Tickets will run $10 in advance, and $20 on the day of the game. Youth 12th grade and younger will be admitted for $1, but must reserve a ticket in advance.

Kickoff is set for April 22 at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 1-800-8-BIG-RED.

Those wanting to purchase a ticket on the day of the spring game can head to the Athletic Ticket Office on Stadium Drive. The ticket office opens at ( a.m. Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased at Gate 21 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m. Gates 1, 6 and 17 will be closed, and Gates 18, 19 and 21 will close shortly after kickoff. Re-entry is allowed through the end of the third quarter.

Fans bringing items should note that they must follow Memorial Stadium’s clear bag policy.

Parking and Traffic

Several paid lots are available around Memorial Stadium. Lots on the UNL Campus, at Haymarket Park and Pinnacle Bank Arena will all cost $10 each.

Campus lots open at 6 a.m. and payments are credit or debit only. No cash will be accepted.

Pinnacle Bank Arena lots (Festival Parking and PBA Garage) open at 7 a.m. and are cash only.

Haymarket Lots (19, 20 and 21) open at 8 a.m. and are cash only.

All parking is general admission and responsible tailgating will be enforced by attendants.

Other parking is available at City of Lincoln parking garages and can be reserved and pre-paid. Parking meters are enforced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are several lane closures in downtown Lincoln around the stadium and fans should plan for congested traffic.

Rideshare services will have a designated drop-off/pickup area on Vine Street just east of 14th.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says fans traveling to Lincoln are encouraged to use preferred routes. If driving on I-80 and exits are congested, visitors are urged to use other routes into Lincoln if possible.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

Avoid Exit 409 both before and after the game. After the game, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns.

Officials share advice on avoiding heavy traffic during the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

Check 511 for real-time traffic information.

Events

There will be a Unity Walk before the game and fans are encouraged to gather on the East Stadium Plaza outside of Gate 20 to welcome the team. The team is expected to arrive shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The Nebraska Volleyball team will be signing autographs outside of the East Stadium from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Current Huskers Bekka Allick, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez and 2022 senior Nicklin Hames will be signing autographs.

Food vendors, inflatables and other activities will be available on Stadium Drive beginning at 11 a.m. and cease at kickoff.

Former head football coach Frank Solich and his family will be recognized on the field at halftime.

