UNO student planning to run across Nebraska to raise awareness on mental illness

A UNO student is running across Nebraska next month to raise awareness for mental health nonprofits.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A University of Nebraska-Omaha student has a plan to run across the state of Nebraska.

Brandon Schutt will cover about 40 miles a day. It’s an effort to highlight four nonprofits: Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Make-A-Wish, Community Alliance, and the Stephen Center.

“I feel like when it comes to mental health, people kind of overlook it as a struggle,” Schutt said. “It’s one of those things as a community we really need to focus on because people suffer behind the scenes.”

“Never would I have thought that somebody truly is going to run across the state of Nebraska to raise funds for people struggling with mental illness in our community,” said Beth Ellis, community engagement director with the Stephen Center.

Schutt will begin his run in May and begin taking donations when he kicks off. We’ll have the GoFundMe link when he shares it with 6 News.

