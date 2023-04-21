Tips sought for UNMC hit & run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Department of Safety is seeking public tips to find the driver responsible for a hit & run incident on the UNMC campus Thursday.

The collision was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 42nd & Dewey Avenue.

Investigators believe a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo 6th generation (2000-2005) with in-transits, a sunroof, and damage to the front left headlight and driver’s side front fender was involved. The driver struck a pedestrian and left the scene southbound at 42nd and Leavenworth.

Omaha, NE (WOWT)

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

A surveillance camera captured several images of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call UNMC Public Safety Investigations at 402-559-5111.

