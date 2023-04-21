We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Tips sought for UNMC hit & run

Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Department of Safety is seeking public tips to find the driver responsible for a hit & run incident on the UNMC campus Thursday.

The collision was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 42nd & Dewey Avenue.

Investigators believe a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo 6th generation (2000-2005) with in-transits, a sunroof, and damage to the front left headlight and driver’s side front fender was involved. The driver struck a pedestrian and left the scene southbound at 42nd and Leavenworth.

Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE(WOWT)

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

A surveillance camera captured several images of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call UNMC Public Safety Investigations at 402-559-5111.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Lane restrictions to further affect one of Omaha’s busiest intersections
EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska’s incoming gun law
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A UNO student is running across Nebraska next month to raise awareness for mental health...
UNO student planning to run across Nebraska to raise awareness on mental illness