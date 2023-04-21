Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly & windy today before some freezing cold April nights

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re all waking up in the 30s this morning as you head out the door. While it feels chilly this will be the warmest morning we have all weekend. Clouds will increase this afternoon and try to produce a few showers near and north of the metro too. All that equals a high of about 47 in the city this afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Any rain will be light and spotty but it will be wind driven if you do get a shower. WNW wind gusts up to 30 mph are likely but a few could hit 40 mph at times.

Friday Wind (WOWT)

That wind will still be with us tonight driving colder and colder air our way. Lows tonight will briefly dip below freezing and could get as cold as 28 degrees by Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in place due to that threat.

Freeze Warning (wowt)

Temperatures will struggle to warm much again Saturday with highs in the 40s. The coldest night will be Saturday night with lows dipping well into the 20s for all of us. The record low is 28 set 10 years ago and I expect us to break that Saturday night - Sunday morning with a low of 26 degrees.

Record low (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The best afternoon with the most warmth and the least amount of wind will end up being Sunday. Otherwise you can bank on a chilly, windy and rather cloudy stretch this weekend. You likely want to drain any above ground water pipes and hoses sometime today and keep them that way until Sunday afternoon to avoid frozen pipes. Cover any plants you want to save as well.

