We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

North Platte Police find missing 14-year-old, Kansas man in police custody

Cameron Quintin
Cameron Quintin(10/11 NOW)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Kansas man is now in police custody and facing multiple charges after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from North Platte Wednesday morning, North Platte Police said.

The North Platte Police Department, along with other agencies, located the missing teen and 26-year-old Cameron Quintin of Topeka, Kansas.

NPPD said Quintin was taken into custody for kidnapping and violation of child custody and is being held without bond.

On Wednesday morning, NPPD received a report of a missing teen that left Adams Middle School and met with a man dressed in all black in his mid to late twenties at the Rec Center. At 10:42 a.m., the teen and the man left the Rec Center and traveled eastbound on Francis Street in a dark colored Toyota Tacoma with out of state plates.

The North Platte 911 Center issued a city wide RAVE alert to all cell phones and land lines that are registered with the Smart 911 system.

NPPD was assisted by the Topeka Police Department, The FBI, The Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
9:15pm radar update
Severe threat winding down; showers and storms continue overnight
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

A UNO student is running across Nebraska next month to raise awareness for mental health...
UNO student planning to run across Nebraska to raise awareness on mental illness
One Omaha hospital system is using artificial intelligence to better healthcare services for...
Artificial intelligence being used at Omaha’s CHI Health clinics
It's progress we'll all appreciate when finished -- but for now, navigating through 72nd &...
The new traffic normal: road restrictions around Omaha’s Crossroads project
It's progress we'll all appreciate when finished -- but for now, navigating through 72nd &...
Omaha's second-busiest intersection facing more construction, restrictions
Live On Nebraska hosted a butterfly art gallery Thursday to shine a light on organ and tissue...
Live On Nebraska hosts butterfly art gallery, shining light on organ & tissue donation