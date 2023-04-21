The new traffic normal: road restrictions around Omaha’s Crossroads project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you travel on the Dodge Street corridor in Omaha, especially during commute times, you know that the intersections at 90th and 72nd Streets are jammed up. They’re the two busiest in the city, respectively.

And all around what was and will once again be Crossroads, roads need to be widened, and turning lanes added. You name it, it has to be overhauled as part of Lockwood Development and Century Development’s responsibilities to the project approved by the city.

For example, through Monday, expect work on Dodge to reduce traffic to one lane on the westbound side from 72nd Street, in front of the Target, so that Metropolitan Utilities District can do some of their necessary infrastructure work.

Last month at Omaha’s March 14 City Council meeting, KJ Crossroads Venture, LLC received approval to receive some of the bond money they said they needed to get the Dodge work going and all the surrounding road and infrastructure work that must follow.

“We had some work to do on Cass Street, there’s a median going in, the streets getting widened, that work is already underway,” Lockwood Development Vice President Emily O’Connor said. “And then shortly after paving’s done, we’ll get water to site and we’ll have some power that will go to the site, too. So really, by the end of this year, we should have most of all the city improvements and public improvements wrapped up, either completed, in progress, or about to be completed.”

That means starting in May, 74th Avenue and Street, 75th Avenue and Street, Chicago Street and Capitol Court all face possible restrictions as work gets done. Then you’ll see the way paved -- pardon the pun -- for mall construction.

”We have probably another 16 months of infrastructure to get done,” O’Connor said at the council meeting. “We’re kind of targeting a Q1, Q2 of 2024 start on some of the project, and then we’ll schedule things appropriately. There’s different buildings, there’s some that are very high in density, some that are single-story buildings, so we’ll program a construction schedule appropriately.”

The developers, not Omaha Public Works, are overseeing the work on and around the Crossroads project, but as a public service, the city does inform the media and update its website with closures and restrictions.

