Nebraska’s March unemployment rate is second lowest in the country

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska continues to tout a low unemployment rate.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s unemployment rate has fluctuated just slightly from last month’s figures.

Nebraska’s March 2023 unemployment rate is 2.1%, down 0.2 percentage points from February’s revised rate and up 0.1 points from the March 2022 rate. The rate is the second lowest in the country, just below South Dakota’s rate of 1.9% and tied with North Dakota’s rate of 2.1%.

“March saw an increase in employed workers of nearly 3,000 and a decline in unemployed workers by over 2,000,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “The unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent for the second straight month.”

In neighboring Iowa, the unemployment rate dropped to 2.8% for March, down 0.1% from February’s rate of 2.9%.

“March’s strong numbers across the board again demonstrate that Iowa’s economy continues to trend in the right direction,” said Beth Townsend, the Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Many Iowa industries still feel economic pressure from ongoing inflation. Regardless of national headwinds, Iowa’s employers continue to hire – especially in health care, education, and manufacturing”

The national unemployment rate for March 2023 is 3.5%, which is 0.1% lower than February 2023.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.