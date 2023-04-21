Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team responds after woman allegedly locks self in room with infant, guns

FRANKLIN, Neb. (WOWT) - The SWAT Team had to be called out after a woman allegedly locked herself in a room with an infant child and firearms.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at 9:10 a.m. Friday, the Franklin Police Department asked for assistance from the State Patrol for a domestic incident in Franklin.

Authorities say the officers were concerned about a woman who locked herself in a bedroom with her infant child. There were firearms allegedly in the room as well.

NSP crisis negotiators and the NSP SWAT Team arrived at the scene and more than three hours later at roughly 12:30 p.m. the woman voluntarily left the room. The infant was found inside unharmed. The woman was sent to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings for emergency protective care. The infant was evaluated and placed with family.

The incident is still under investigation.

