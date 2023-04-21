We are Local
Motorcyclist dies in Sarpy County crash with tow truck

A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a crash involving a tow truck in western Sarpy County.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a tow truck in western Sarpy County.

At 1:18 p.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire and Rescue were called to a truck-motorcycle collision on the onramp from Highway 50 to westbound Highway 370. A commercial tow truck was headed north on Highway 50 and turned west onto the onramp. A motorcycle was headed south on Highway 50 and struck the tow truck at the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later. The driver of the tow truck was not hurt.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is asking witnesses to come forward and contact the Crash Response Unit at (402) 593-1546. The case is still being investigated. Other details have not been released.

