We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that led to overdose

file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was sentenced to prison on Friday for distributing cocaine laced with fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

United States Attorney Steven Russell said 39-year-old Franklin Rorebeck of Lincoln was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. After his sentence, Rorebeck will serve five years on supervised release.

According to Russell, in July of 2021, Rorebeck sold cocaine, that was later discovered to be laced with fentanyl, to one of his customers in Lincoln, who then sold it to a third person. The third person who received the cocaine gave the drug to another person who then suffered an overdose on July 25, 2021. First responders performed CPR and provided Narcan to the victim who was later hospitalized.

Russell said officers conducted a search of the victim’s residence and found a small white rock on a table next to the bed which tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

A physician, who specializes in emergency room medicine and toxicology, discovered the victim would have been at risk of dying from the cocaine laced with fentanyl if Narcan was not provided.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Taskforce investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Lane restrictions to further affect one of Omaha’s busiest intersections
EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska’s incoming gun law
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo indicted
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo indicted
6 News anchor Craig Nigrelli takes a look at a familiar sight and sound that often gets your...
6 First Alert Storm Week: Outdoor warning sirens
Smoking materials are to blame for a Bellevue apartment fire earlier this month.
Bellevue Fire Department: Smoking materials to blame for apartment fire
Reaction is in from Omaha's police chief and regarding Vinny Palermo's status as a city...
BREAKING: Attorney and city reaction to Palermo indictments