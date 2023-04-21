We are Local
First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open

A first-of-its-kind social enterprise cafe is set to open its doors in Council Bluffs.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The first known social enterprise in Council Bluffs is getting ready to open.

The Terrace Coffee Shop and Eatery will be located at River’s Edge, just east of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. The hope is for The Terrace to become a visitor hotspot, while also helping people with disabilities become independent.

“As far as I know, it’s the first enterprise of its kind or any kind in the Council Bluffs area,” said Hannah Smith, vice president of philanthropy and public relations with Trivium Life Services, the cafe’s parent company.

Along with offering food, drink and a place to relax, The Terrace’s Learning Kitchen program will teach important life skills to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“They’ll learn how to interview, they’ll learn how to carry themselves, they’ll learn how to greet people,” Smith said. “They’ll learn technical skills as well.”

Coralee Bernard, an executive coordinator with Trivium Life Services, says customers will also benefit.

“People want to feel good about going to a business they know will give back and is helping the community,” she said.

Smith says the plan is that the Omaha streetcar will eventually stop just south of The Terrace, helping it become popular for tourists and those who need help getting and keeping a job.

“They can learn the hospitality industry, they can learn barista skills and so it will make them more competitive for employment,” Smith said.

The Terrace is expected to open on May 14. The Learning Kitchen program is expected to begin this July.

