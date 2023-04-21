We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly weekend, record cold Sunday morning

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A few showers persist, mainly N of the Metro, Friday night and overnight into Saturday morning... as temperatures fall through the 30s these change to flurries. We’ll stay chilly Saturday and breezy with a high of 46 in the Metro. We’ll feel more like the 20s to 30s through most of the day thanks to the breeze.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)

It will be a chilly day in Lincoln for the Husker Spring Game but we don’t have to worry about rain.

Spring game
Spring game(wowt)

Lows dip to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning and we’ll challenge a record of 28 in the Metro... expecting a low of 26.

Record low
Record low(wowt)

We’ll warm up a bit from there but overall the forecast stays cool with slight chances for showers as a system generally misses us to the S Monday and Tuesday. A better chance is here Friday into next weekend.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

