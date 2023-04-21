Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly weekend, record cold Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A few showers persist, mainly N of the Metro, Friday night and overnight into Saturday morning... as temperatures fall through the 30s these change to flurries. We’ll stay chilly Saturday and breezy with a high of 46 in the Metro. We’ll feel more like the 20s to 30s through most of the day thanks to the breeze.
It will be a chilly day in Lincoln for the Husker Spring Game but we don’t have to worry about rain.
Lows dip to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning and we’ll challenge a record of 28 in the Metro... expecting a low of 26.
We’ll warm up a bit from there but overall the forecast stays cool with slight chances for showers as a system generally misses us to the S Monday and Tuesday. A better chance is here Friday into next weekend.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.