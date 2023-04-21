Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly weekend, record cold Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A few showers persist, mainly N of the Metro, Friday night and overnight into Saturday morning... as temperatures fall through the 30s these change to flurries. We’ll stay chilly Saturday and breezy with a high of 46 in the Metro. We’ll feel more like the 20s to 30s through most of the day thanks to the breeze.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

It will be a chilly day in Lincoln for the Husker Spring Game but we don’t have to worry about rain.

Spring game (wowt)

Lows dip to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning and we’ll challenge a record of 28 in the Metro... expecting a low of 26.

Record low (wowt)

We’ll warm up a bit from there but overall the forecast stays cool with slight chances for showers as a system generally misses us to the S Monday and Tuesday. A better chance is here Friday into next weekend.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.