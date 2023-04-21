Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly end to the week with record lows over the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- After a cool Thursday forecast we’ll stay on the chilly side to finish out the week. Highs Friday only warm to the mid-40s with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. Gusty NW winds make the day feel even cooler!
We can’t rule out a stray shower in the afternoon and evening for the Metro and points to the north. We’ll stay chilly Saturday and breezy with a high of 46 in the Metro. It will be a chilly day in Lincoln for the Husker Spring Game but we don’t have to worry about rain.
Lows dip to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning and we’ll challenge a record of 28 in the Metro... expecting a low of 26.
We’ll warm up a bit from there but overall the forecast stays cool with slight chances for showers most of next week.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.