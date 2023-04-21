We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly end to the week with record lows over the weekend

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- After a cool Thursday forecast we’ll stay on the chilly side to finish out the week. Highs Friday only warm to the mid-40s with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. Gusty NW winds make the day feel even cooler!

Friday highs
Friday highs(wowt)

We can’t rule out a stray shower in the afternoon and evening for the Metro and points to the north. We’ll stay chilly Saturday and breezy with a high of 46 in the Metro. It will be a chilly day in Lincoln for the Husker Spring Game but we don’t have to worry about rain.

Spring game
Spring game(wowt)

Lows dip to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning and we’ll challenge a record of 28 in the Metro... expecting a low of 26.

We’ll warm up a bit from there but overall the forecast stays cool with slight chances for showers most of next week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

