We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Driver cited in fiery head-on crash west of Lincoln

Two vehicle crash
Two vehicle crash(Southeast Fire & Rescue)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a head-on crash west of Lincoln Thursday resulted in one driver ejected from his pickup, while the other had to escape his burning SUV.

Southeast Fire & Rescue and Waverly Fire & Rescue were called to the two-vehicle crash at 112th Street and Fletcher Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

LSO said the driver of the SUV was eastbound on Fletcher Avenue and the pickup was westbound on Fletcher when they crashed.

Firefighters said after the two vehicles collided, the Chevy pickup rolled into a ditch and the GMC Terrain SUV caught on fire.

LSO said the driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Zachary Skeahan, was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the nearby farm fields.

Skeahan was cited for driving left of center. Sheriff Terry Wagner said they’re looking at weather conditions as part of this investigation.

Two vehicle crash
Two vehicle crash(Southeast Fire & Rescue)
Two vehicle crash
Two vehicle crash(Southeast Fire & Rescue)
Two vehicle crash
Two vehicle crash(Southeast Fire & Rescue)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Lane restrictions to further affect one of Omaha’s busiest intersections
EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska’s incoming gun law
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo indicted
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo indicted
Pelican in Nebraska Wildlife Rehab care
Pelican shot multiple times found tangled in fishing line in eastern Nebraska lake
Celebrating Earth Day around Omaha with cleanups, events and recycling
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo had nothing to say at a council meeting following an FBI...
Councilman Vinny Palermo, former Omaha Police officers arrested on federal charges