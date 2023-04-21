Driver cited in fiery head-on crash west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a head-on crash west of Lincoln Thursday resulted in one driver ejected from his pickup, while the other had to escape his burning SUV.

Southeast Fire & Rescue and Waverly Fire & Rescue were called to the two-vehicle crash at 112th Street and Fletcher Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

LSO said the driver of the SUV was eastbound on Fletcher Avenue and the pickup was westbound on Fletcher when they crashed.

Firefighters said after the two vehicles collided, the Chevy pickup rolled into a ditch and the GMC Terrain SUV caught on fire.

LSO said the driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Zachary Skeahan, was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the nearby farm fields.

Skeahan was cited for driving left of center. Sheriff Terry Wagner said they’re looking at weather conditions as part of this investigation.

Two vehicle crash (Southeast Fire & Rescue)

