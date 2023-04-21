We are Local
Councilman Vinny Palermo, former Omaha Police officers facing federal indictments

Four people named in two indictments
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two federal indictments were unsealed Friday naming four defendants including Councilman Vinny Palermo and two former Omaha Police officers.

According to the indictment naming the councilman, Palermo is accused of accepting services like airfare, luxury hotel accommodations, and travel arrangements from now-retired OPD officers Richard Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo — no relation to Vinny — all in exchange to use his influence.

6 News has learned Vinny Palermo — just one of four defendants listed in two different indictments that include two former Omaha Police officers — is set to appear in federal court in Lincoln on Monday afternoon.

In all, there are nine federal counts listed in the indictment naming the councilman, including varying types of fraud. The second indictment, which does not name him, lists 15 counts including fraud, false statements, and scheming to defraud financial institutions as well as the LPOA.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Reporter Mike McKnight, Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe, Anchor Dave Zawilinski, Managing Editor Kevin Westhues, Reporter Brian Mastre, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

