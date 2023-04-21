Celebrating Earth Day around Omaha with cleanups, events and recycling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are several ways to celebrate Earth Day, including with multiple cleanups and events in the Omaha metro.

Cleanups

While Earth Day is this Saturday, there’s still time to sign up for a few cleanups around the metro.

Near Joslyn Castle, volunteers are needed for a cleanup in the historic area from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers can show up at 3902 Davenport Street.

In Pottawattamie County, the Hitchcock Nature Center is hosting a volunteer cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers can sign up online and check in at the Loess Hills Lodge.

In North Omaha as of Friday afternoon, there are still a few sign-ups available for a cleanup at Hummel Park. The cleanup is from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

When heading to any cleanup, it’s important to dress for the weather and prepare to get a little dirty. Bring gloves, boots and a water bottle to be prepared.

Recycling

As part of its Spring Cleanup initiative, Wasteline Omaha is hosting five events where Omaha residents can recycle or dispose of large, bulky items like old furniture, appliances, tires and mattresses. There will be five events on consecutive Saturdays, starting April 22.

Several locations will be accepting items in Northeast Omaha on Saturday.

There are still ways to recycle year-round. Keep Omaha Beautiful recommends several methods, including recycling from the curb with a green-lid cart, drop-off locations for other items and even composting organic trash at home.

Events

A major event called Earth Day Omaha will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Elmwood Park.

The annual event includes a free concert, yoga, environmental awards, vendors, an electric vehicle showcase and more.

If you can’t make it to the above events or cleanups, or if you want to volunteer in the future, then the Green Omaha Coalition has a community calendar with several trail cleanups and other events to check out.

Other Ways to Participate

One way to help the environment on any day is to make a garden with native plants. Pollinator insects in the area thrive on native flowers and there are several plants native to Nebraska you can plant at home.

According to Gardenia, a gardening website, some Nebraska flowers that are great for pollinators include the scarlet globemallow, maximilian sunflower and the Nebraska State Flower - the goldenrod.

And one of the simplest ways to support the environment and your community on Earth Day is to just take a walk and pick up trash. Even a single piece of litter you find is one less piece of trash in your community.

