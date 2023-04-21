Bellevue Fire Department: Smoking materials to blame for apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A charred, crumbling roof and a lot of fallen debris. That’s all that’s left after a fire at the Country Estate Apartments last week that forced people in 24 units out of their homes.

“I was sitting in my room and I just heard knocking on my door, and it’s a police officer telling us we have to go, there’s a fire on the other side,” said resident Maxwell Lamvert.

The call came out at about noon on that Wednesday.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the upper left unit. That’s when Maxwell Lamvert’s day turned inside out.

“When I walk outside, I just see the left whole side of the building in flames,” Lamvert said.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal tells 6 News improper disposal of smoking materials is to blame.

Lamvert wasn’t the only one home at the time. One of his roommates, Matias Daniel, is from Chile. He said it’s been tough replacing a majority of the items lost.

“I’m planning to go home in a month and thought about my passport and wallet,” Daniel said.

The good news – they have received a lot of help, including from Bellevue University.

Taariq Ganga, another roommate that lives with Lamvert, said that is where they all attend school.

“The university has been quite helpful in making sure we have a place to stay,” Ganga said.

Today, they got the green light to pick up whatever belongings were salvaged from the fire.

“It was more just being in shock and thinking to yourself, ‘Wow, I might’ve just lost everything’,” Lamvert said.

It’s still unclear if the building will need to be torn down.

