Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West’s J’Dyn Bullion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week at the Kruger-May Invitational, senior J’Dyn Bullion did what no high schooler in Nebraska has done in 16 years: Bullion had a 200-foot discus throw. It was Bullion’s fourth and final throw of the day when he recorded a meet, school, and personal record 200-6 throw. The recording-breaking throw came after Bullion had already set a PR with his first throw at 177.

“I was slow out the back and the once I released it it felt smooth on the throw and then it took off and went where it went,” said Bullion a week after the 200-foot toss.

“Only five kids in the state of Nebraska have made it,” said Bellevue West throws coach Jerry Schumacher in reference to reaching the 200-foot mark. “You know that’s something to be proud of. And that’s something probably he’ll look back at it when he gets a little older-- my age and stuff-- and say you know wow that was kinda cool.”

Less than a week earlier at Millard, Bullion had one of the worst throws of his career, coming in at 134-36. Bullion used his poor performance to fuel and great week of practice which resulted in a 200-foot throw that landed him at number one in the state and the nation.

“Mentally I was like hurt and so I was quick to get back to try and work on my form or work on my throw and my release points,” said Bullion. “My coach told me don’t get down because you still have the rest of the season and this is only the start.”

“In practice, he’s got quite a few of those throws in him and it’s always like ‘Oh, man.’ Just got to get one of those in competition,” said Schumacher.

Bullion is a three-sport athlete with quite the resume. The senior led the Thunderbirds with seven tackles per game and played on Bellevue West’s state championship basketball team. While Bullion is headed to Wayne State in the fall to play football, his recent discus success has him thinking about being a dual-sport athlete in college.

“If he throws at Wayne State, they’re going to get a gift,” said Schumacher.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.