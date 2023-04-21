We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Artificial intelligence being used at Omaha’s CHI Health clinics

One Omaha hospital system is using artificial intelligence to better healthcare services for patients.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The types of AI that healthcare providers at CHI Health use are the kind patients rarely see.

“This is all done to help the providers and the nurses, and it informs them,” said Dr. Steven Leitch, vice president of clinical informatics for CHI Health. “They make the decision. The decision is made by our staff.”

CHI Health uses three main types of AI programs, the latest being implemented just four months ago called the “patient no-show model.”

“If a patient frequently doesn’t show up for their appointment, they’re less likely to get the care they need,” Leitch said. “And if we can predict that and contact them ahead of time and maybe even identify barriers to coming into the clinic, we can get them in and provide the care they need so they’re less likely to get critically ill, get sick, and back in the hospital.”

The no-show model is currently in use across four Nebraska clinics to flag patients that may miss appointments. They plan to eventually roll it out for thousands of other patients.

The other two AI tools help identify serious sepsis risk, which was refined in 2021; and with stroke detection, using AI in imaging.

“I don’t think there’s anything to fear about this,” Leitch said. “This will help your providers and your medical staff do a better job for you. It’ll help inform them and it will actually reduce their burden so they can spend more time with you.”

Tools like ChatGPT take Googling your symptoms to the next level -- but Leitch says to use it with caution.

“The more patients know is fine. If they come in and have questions, we can sort through that,” he said. “I think the real risk is if they decide to take action based on that because you’ve got to realize none of these machines have approached the capacity of the human brain.”

He says AI will be used even more as researchers expand the computing capacity.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
9:15pm radar update
Severe threat winding down; showers and storms continue overnight
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

One Omaha hospital system is using artificial intelligence to better healthcare services for...
AI and healthcare: How Omaha's CHI Health system is implementing
Community Alliance expands space for Omaha’s mental health needs
Omaha's Community Alliance nonprofit is constructing a new facility to expand mental health...
Omaha's Community Alliance building new mental health facility
An Omaha nonprofit is working to end "period poverty."
Omaha nonprofit aims to end ‘period poverty’