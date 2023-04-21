We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed suspect

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a person who was believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators were communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they were trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

The age of the suspect is not immediately known.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Mall of America spokesperson Laura Utecht said one mall entrance near the site of the disturbance was closed but the mall remains open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
Lane restrictions to further affect one of Omaha’s busiest intersections
EXPLAINER: A closer look at the implications of Nebraska’s incoming gun law
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
BBB Tip: Practical ways to make your small business green
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo indicted
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo indicted
6 News anchor Craig Nigrelli takes a look at a familiar sight and sound that often gets your...
6 First Alert Storm Week: Outdoor warning sirens
Smoking materials are to blame for a Bellevue apartment fire earlier this month.
Bellevue Fire Department: Smoking materials to blame for apartment fire
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy