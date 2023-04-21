6 First Alert Storm Week: Outdoor warning sirens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Many of us are familiar with that distinctive sound of an outdoor warning siren.

Emergency managers say now is the time to plan ahead and know specifically what you are going to do if you get caught in a storm.

The wail of a siren means if you are outside beware of impending danger from threatening weather and seek shelter. While the sirens can generally be heard for about one mile, emergency managers stress that they are meant for people who are outdoors.

In Douglas County there are 124 of them, from places like 17th near Jackson in downtown Omaha to locations where lots of people come together, such as Memorial Park.

The Douglas County Emergency Management website lists the exact location of each one.

“During severe weather season, everyone needs to have a plan wherever you are at. You need to make a decision as to whether or not to stay at the event or take cover and if so where,” said Paul Johnson, the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency Director.

Over in Sarpy County, they have 70 sirens, ranging from places like Highway 370 outside the Administration Building to along West Papio Creek near the Papillion Fire Department.

“They are functional and any time we run into any issues with a malfunctioning siren we’re sure to get that remedied immediately,” said Sarpy County Emergency Management Director Jesse Eret.

The Sarpy County Emergency Operations Center is where emergency service workers and decision-makers gather to centralize information and keep people updated on the current and impending situation when there’s a bad storm.

Eret says the bottom line is safety and coordinating with local law enforcement, fire departments, as well as administrators is key before, during and after disasters.

