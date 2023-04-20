Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain potential into the afternoon, chilly & windy otherwise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heaviest of the rain and strongest storms will exit east very quickly this morning but there is the potential for a few more showers any time before 3pm. None of them will be all that heavy but they will add to an already chilly, damp day.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

The wind will be an issue today as it ushers in cooler air from the northwest. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible into the early afternoon hours.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

All that will keep us significantly cooler with temperatures in the 40s most of the day before a late day surge into the lower 50s. This will be well below our average high of 66 degrees for this time of year.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Colder than average weather will be the story through the weekend. Highs in the 40s are likely Friday and Saturday along with breezy conditions. It just won’t be all that pleasant for late April.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

