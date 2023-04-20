We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain potential into the afternoon, chilly & windy otherwise

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heaviest of the rain and strongest storms will exit east very quickly this morning but there is the potential for a few more showers any time before 3pm. None of them will be all that heavy but they will add to an already chilly, damp day.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

The wind will be an issue today as it ushers in cooler air from the northwest. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible into the early afternoon hours.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

All that will keep us significantly cooler with temperatures in the 40s most of the day before a late day surge into the lower 50s. This will be well below our average high of 66 degrees for this time of year.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Colder than average weather will be the story through the weekend. Highs in the 40s are likely Friday and Saturday along with breezy conditions. It just won’t be all that pleasant for late April.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day 8:20PM update
Emily's 10 day forecast
Tornado Watch
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Severe storms Wednesday night ahead of a cool down