Rep. Don Bacon among bi-partisan group urging action on kidnappings of Ukrainian children

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - Of all the reported atrocities in the war in Ukraine, some of the most harrowing are the purported crimes against children.

A group of lawmakers in the nation’s capital has a new plan of action, which they laid out at a news conference Wednesday in Washington: Condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin, and what lawmakers call “his crimes against humanity.”

“The Russian president is an alleged war criminal,” said Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.

On Wednesday, a group of bi-partisan lawmakers and the Ukrainian ambassador gathered outside the Capitol steps to denounce on the alleged kidnapping and deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

“At minimum, 6,000 children have been transferred into 43 Russian facilities,” Panetta said.

“What they’re doing basically is trying to take these kids, brainwashed them in another country,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

These lawmakers, including Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., are introducing a resolution to condemn these alleged crimes being perpetrated against Ukrainian Children.

“We want to put a spotlight on what Putin and his henchmen are doing,” Bacon said.

Inside the Capitol, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco launched a message to Russia directly.

“We cannot we will not let war criminals escape accountability for the aggression and atrocities they have committed,” she said. “The Justice Department has a clear message for those who have committed these crimes and who think they can get away with it. You will face justice.”

Bacon conceded that it is very hard to get everyone on board in Washington, but they are hopeful to get this resolution passed through on Capitol Hill.

