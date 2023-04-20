Owner of Malvern cafe cleaning up after severe storms leave damage

MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - Storms that rolled through the area Wednesday evening brought more than just rain to some areas.

The Classic Cafe in Malvern is more than brick and mortar -- it’s a central meeting place in town. Today’s cleanup at the cafe is well underway, as the business was damaged from hail and rain during last night’s severe weather.

Alicia Hagen and her husband run the place -- she was caught outside as the hail fell.

“I’ve never seen hail that big either,” she said. “It was, like, three inches. I got hit twice coming inside and I was like, that really hurt, it got me here and here.”

The roof of the cafe had several holes in it and water rushed in at several places. Buckets, pails and trashcans were scattered throughout the cafe, catching water that freely flowed.

The inside was still soaked this morning. It’s forced Alicia to close the cafe while repairs are made.

“It’s a total loss, yes,” said Eric Rogers with Home Pride Roofing. “There’s no repairing this roof; it has to be fully replaced.”

That closes an important meeting place for townfolk here -- and leaves Alicia, who is very active in the community, feeling like she’s letting the community down. After all, she grew up here.

“This is torture for me not to be here when people need us,” Hagen said. “It’s not really just a want, but a need. It’s hard for me because I instantly think about all the workers that are in town that come here every day almost.”

If life is circular and we do indeed reap what we sow, Alicia’s in good hands -- the community has rallied around her and the cafe, stopping by to offer help and well wishes. And as the cleanup continues, what was damaged can be repaired and replaced. It just takes a little time.

“The good news is that nobody was injured, everybody’s fine,” she said. “We’ll be able to be back at work.”

Hagen says she’s hoping to reopen the cafe either this weekend or early next week. She estimates the damage to her business at around $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.