Omaha fire crews battle blaze at downtown vacant home

Omaha fire crews battled a blaze at a vacant downtown home near 7th and Hartman Thursday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews battled a fire at a vacant home near Eppley Airfield early Thursday.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 7th and Hartman Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames on approach from a detached garage.

The fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes. The home is vacant and no utilities were being provided to the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

