OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Classic Film Event is having Actor Robert MacNaughton, who played Michael in E.T come to Omaha Community Playhouse. He will be doing a meet and greet for autographs and photos on Saturday May 13 7pm. Tickets $25 online at http://www.omahachristianacademy.org/movie. Find out more in todays interview.

