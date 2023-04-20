Omaha construction leads to some pedestrian concerns over sidewalk closures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As construction season ramps up across the metro, sidewalks are getting impacted too. There are walkability concerns that come when crews need extra space to do their jobs. 6 News looked into how concerned citizens and the city are making sure everyone can safely use the limited available area.

Grace Thomas with Mode Shift Omaha pointed to a strip along Farnam in the Blackstone area where construction impacts the sidewalk.

“On this street here, sometimes what you find is that folks just try to walk along the side of the marked pedestrian route,” said Thomas.

As of Wednesday night, there was no sign or warning alerting pedestrians that the sidewalk is closed ahead. When they reach the beginning they’re faced with a decision: turn back to the crosswalk, walk on the street with traffic, or jaywalk.

“Which creates really unsafe situations. It can lead to crashes and other injuries. So for that reason, we want to keep everybody safe,” said Thomas. “Make sure everybody has a way to get around, not just folks in cars, which is why we’re really trying to advocate for this.”

From a minor inconvenience to a dangerous encounter, these are problems Mode Shift Omaha hopes to raise awareness of.

But sometimes construction obstructions are inevitable. The city’s official policy for this was signed in 2020.

Austin Rowser, the city’s street maintenance engineer, told 6 News what happens if there is a violation of the sidewalk closure policy.

“If it’s a city contractor or crew, we correct the issue as soon as possible,” he said. “For non-city contractors and agencies, permits can be held for chronic violators of the policy.”

“Public Works has been really great especially lately responding to photos that we send, issues where pedestrian areas are not well marked, or signage is blocking the pedestrian route,” said Thomas. “But really what we’re looking for is construction companies to be held accountable, given education ahead of time, so this doesn’t happen in the first place.”

Coming this summer, the unveiling of Omaha’s “Vision Zero” plan will further address those pedestrian safety concerns.

City traffic engineer Jeff Riesselman said that if you have an issue with sidewalk closure and accessibility, you can alert the Public Works Department or use the Mayor’s Hotline.

