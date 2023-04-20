Omaha cemetery building demolished after years of vandalism, disrepair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 1909, funeral processions and loved ones decorating graves passed the office of Forest Lawn Cemetery. But the administration moved to a west entrance years ago, and the east gate closed for good -- leaving the over-100-year-old building in its last days.

Though sealed off, the vacant building became a target of vandals who often broke in.

The Forest Lawn board decided the liability of someone being hurt would be too costly, so the building has been torn down -- much to the disappointment of an Omaha preservation group. Its offer to raise money and renovate the building was rejected.

Once excavation work is complete, the land will be graded and landscaped. Plans are for trees and flowering plants to be planted on the site of the old building.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.