We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha cemetery building demolished after years of vandalism, disrepair

The former office building closed years ago, having since fallen victim to vandals and graffiti artists.
A preservationist is at odds with a metro cemetery over whether to save or demolish a former office building that's been in disrepair for decades.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 1909, funeral processions and loved ones decorating graves passed the office of Forest Lawn Cemetery. But the administration moved to a west entrance years ago, and the east gate closed for good -- leaving the over-100-year-old building in its last days.

Though sealed off, the vacant building became a target of vandals who often broke in.

The Forest Lawn board decided the liability of someone being hurt would be too costly, so the building has been torn down -- much to the disappointment of an Omaha preservation group. Its offer to raise money and renovate the building was rejected.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Omaha preservationist fights cemetery board in attempt to save historic building

Once excavation work is complete, the land will be graded and landscaped. Plans are for trees and flowering plants to be planted on the site of the old building.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
9:15pm radar update
Severe threat winding down; showers and storms continue overnight
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
How Lightning Forms
6 First Alert Storm Week: How lightning forms and staying safe in a storm
Community Alliance expands space for Omaha’s mental health needs
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say