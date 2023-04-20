Marquette man pleads not guilty in wife’s beating death

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Marquette man accused in the February beating death of his wife says he’s not guilty.

Jeffrey Adams, 47, is charged with second degree murder. He pleaded not guilty Thursday and a judge set his trial for July 12 in Hamilton County District Court.

The Hamilton County Sheriff found the body of Angela Adams, 49, in a pool of blood in her bedroom with cuts around her eyes and nose. Court records indicate that Jeffrey Adams told investigators that he had punched Angela after the two had an argument the night before.

The maximum penalty for a conviction on second degree murder is life in prison.

