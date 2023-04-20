We are Local
Marquette man pleads not guilty in wife’s beating death

A Marquette man has been officially charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Marquette man accused in the February beating death of his wife says he’s not guilty.

Jeffrey Adams, 47, is charged with second degree murder. He pleaded not guilty Thursday and a judge set his trial for July 12 in Hamilton County District Court.

The Hamilton County Sheriff found the body of Angela Adams, 49, in a pool of blood in her bedroom with cuts around her eyes and nose. Court records indicate that Jeffrey Adams told investigators that he had punched Angela after the two had an argument the night before.

The maximum penalty for a conviction on second degree murder is life in prison.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

