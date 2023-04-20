Man arrested following weekend shooting in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following a shooting in north Lincoln early Sunday morning.

According to LPD, Tramel Patterson was arrested on Wednesday and is facing discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle or dwelling charges, felon in possession of a firearm charges, use of firearm to commit a felony and 2nd degree assault charges.

LPD said around 3 a.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to an area near Portia and Adams Street on a report of shots fired.

Investigators claim that Patterson had been one of the individuals who fired a gun at the scene. LPD said officers recovered a number of 9mm casings at the scene.

A short time later, three people with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

Officers said that Patterson was one of the three people who arrived at the hospital. According to police, Patterson had a gunshot wound in his left hand and left leg.

LPD said the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators are asking those who witnessed this shooting to come forward with information, including video or pictures. Anyone with information can call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

