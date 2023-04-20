We are Local
Louisville Public Schools superintendent: ‘No current or credible threat’

Two high school students made statements that could be perceived as threats.
(WGEM)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Louisville Public Schools says a perceived threat made by two students has been investigated.

6 News contacted district superintendent Andrew Farber about the perceived threat Thursday afternoon. Farber said he couldn’t disclose confidential information, but he did release this statement:

“Yesterday, school administrators were informed that two students made statements to one another which could be interpreted as implying threats of violence. The high school administration along with the School Resource Officer met and reviewed all of the information related to this matter and investigated it thoroughly. The investigation determined that there is no current or credible threat to the Louisville school community. We are confident that we have taken every precaution to ensure students’ safety at school.

By the same token, even idle threats or statements that elude or suggest violence by students are unacceptable. We also urge every parent to reiterate with their students that these sorts of threats are not funny, or a game. The school district and law enforcement will continue to take every threatening statement seriously and will react to them immediately.”

Andrew Farber, Louisville Public Schools superintendent

Again, there is no current or credible threat to the Louisville community.

