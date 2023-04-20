We are Local
Lane restrictions to further affect one of Omaha’s busiest intersections

(Source: WVUE)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of Omaha’s most-traveled intersections will have additional lane restrictions through the weekend.

Dodge Street will be restricted to one lane westbound at 72nd Street on the north side for utility work by M.U.D. The closure starts today and will run through Sunday.

The city strongly advises alternate routes during this time.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

