Lane restrictions to further affect one of Omaha’s busiest intersections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of Omaha’s most-traveled intersections will have additional lane restrictions through the weekend.

Dodge Street will be restricted to one lane westbound at 72nd Street on the north side for utility work by M.U.D. The closure starts today and will run through Sunday.

The city strongly advises alternate routes during this time.

