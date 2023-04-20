We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman has died from injuries sustained in a fire at her home Thursday morning.

Kearney officials have identified the woman as 80-year-old Diana Hill.

According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1420 West 20th around 4:17 a.m.

When first responders arrived, a family member was performing CPR on Hill outside the home. Emergency crews took over giving first aid before she was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Investigators were notified that Hill died at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, indicate a cigarette may have been lit in close proximity to a medically prescribed oxygen delivery system. Foul play is not suspected.

Firefighters and officers found the fire generally contained within one room of the home.

“On behalf of the Kearney Police Department and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, our condolences are with the family, friends, and neighbors impacted by this tragic fire,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh. “We appreciate the assistance from CHI Good Sam EMS, and the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office.”

This case remains under investigation by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Kearney Police is also assisting.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
Nebraska state senators pass permitless concealed carry bill
Little Bohemia is seeing some growth along 13th Street thanks to some new businesses.
New restaurant hopes to add life to Omaha’s Little Bohemia
Missing person generic
Skeletal remains discovered a year after car found along I-29 in southwest Iowa

Latest News

Burn ban lifted in Pottawattamie County
Omaha fire crews battled a blaze at a vacant downtown home near 7th and Hartman Thursday morning.
Omaha fire crews battle blaze at downtown vacant home
A Sarpy County biotech firm is providing housing for its employees.
Sarpy County biotech firm opening apartments for employees
Lane restrictions to further affect one of Omaha’s busiest intersections