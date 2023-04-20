Kearney woman dies in early morning house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman has died from injuries sustained in a fire at her home Thursday morning.

Kearney officials have identified the woman as 80-year-old Diana Hill.

According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1420 West 20th around 4:17 a.m.

When first responders arrived, a family member was performing CPR on Hill outside the home. Emergency crews took over giving first aid before she was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Investigators were notified that Hill died at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, indicate a cigarette may have been lit in close proximity to a medically prescribed oxygen delivery system. Foul play is not suspected.

Firefighters and officers found the fire generally contained within one room of the home.

“On behalf of the Kearney Police Department and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, our condolences are with the family, friends, and neighbors impacted by this tragic fire,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh. “We appreciate the assistance from CHI Good Sam EMS, and the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office.”

This case remains under investigation by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Kearney Police is also assisting.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.